Ashnoor Kaur to feature in another Bollywood film?

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur started off at an early age and has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. She has also featured in Bollywood film Marmarziyaan and television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. In a recent conversation with a media portal, the actress spoke about what she wants in her career after Patiala Babes.

Ask her on what is the next thing that she is looking at as and when she signs another project, she said, 'Well, right now, Patiala Babes is doing really well so I am glad about that and we have managed to make a really special place in the hearts of the audiences. After this, I would like to explore more of Bollywood, more movies. I am waiting for a nice lead role that has nice performance-oriented scenes so that I get to learn and polish myself even more.'

Is she willing to take up web shows given that is what everyone is watching? She said, 'I have got quite some offers from the web as well but you know doing two projects at the same time, especially daily soap in which you are playing the lead, it gets a bit difficult. But let's see, if after Patiala Babes, I get a suitable web show that has good content, good storyline, I would love to.'

