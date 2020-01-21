Ashnoor Kaur feels nostalgic meeting Sourabh Raj Jain on Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is known to produce trend-setting content like Patiala Babes for the viewers and inspire them in their real lives. Ashnoor Kaur, who plays the protagonist Mini in the show, revealed how she became more sincere and responsible towards her family after joining the show.

While the show has progressed to another phase, Ashnoor revealed how meeting Sourabh Raj Jain - who is playing the character of head chef Neil in the restaurant Patiala Babes - took her down the memory lane.

Ashnoor has been an actress since a decade and has acted in various films. Sourabh revealed that he met Ashnoor when she was a kid in one of the shows. After so many years, they come back on the show together, which made them very nostalgic.

Ashnoor said, “I knew Sourabh was a good actor, but I did not recollect that I had worked with him earlier. It was only when he told me that we had met years back on a show, did I realize it. Now, fate has brought us back again. Patiala Babes is progressing in terms of content and having such a talented actor as Sourabh, along with our chutki Saisha Bajaj, will only make the show better.”

Sourabh said, “I met Ashnoor when she was very young. But one thing that hasn't changed is her dedication towards work. When I talk to her, I can see the maturity in her and the way she carries hersef. I feel it would be a good experience to work with her.”

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to see how Neil's entry changes the circumstances for Mini and Arya.