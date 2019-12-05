Ashnoor Kaur gives us a sneak peek into her vanity!

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes as Mini and is winning hearts with her acting and mind-blowing screen presence. She is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has played memorable roles in many hit TV shows.

Ashnoor started her career as a child artist and within just a few years, she has gained so much fame and appreciation because of her talent. The actress is not just a well-known star but also a popular social media sensation.

At just the age of 15, the actress has conquered the world with her sheer dedication and hard work and is moving forward in her career every passing day.

The actress is very active on Instagram and knows how to keep her fans updated about her latest whereabouts. From sharing beautiful pictures from her vacay to sharing all the latest pictures and videos from the sets of her show, Ashnoor knows how to treat her fans with her delightful posts.

And now, Ashnoor has given a sneak peek into her vanity. The actress shared a few videos on her Instagram where she is seen having a great time in her vanity with her team. Ashnoor mentioned how there is no light in the vanity but still, she is having a great time. She is seen dancing with her team on Kartik Aaryan's song Dheeme Dheeme. The actress' vanity van is very beautiful and a dream of every girl. We can also see Ashnoor's mom present in the vanity.

Take a look at Ashnoor's post.

Ashnoor surely knows how to have fun at work no matter what the situation is and these videos prove that is has a gala time on the sets.

What do you think about Ashnoor's vanity diaries? Tell us in the comments.