Ashnoor Kaur is not able to accept that Patiala Babes is over; shares an emotional post

MUMBAI: The news about Sony TV's Patiala Babes going off air has left the diehard fans of the show heartbroken. Ashnoor Kaur who plays the role of Mini Khurana became extremely famous and fans are going to miss seeing her on the small screen.

Earlier, Ashnoor had revealed that the show will be back after the lockdown but it seems the makers have decided to put an end to the show.

Ashnoor is deeply saddened with the show going off-air and is not able to sink in the fact that it is over.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a post where she has thanked the makers, her co-stars and everyone who was a part of the show's journey along with her. Ashnoor has revealed that she will dearly miss the show and it was one of the most beautiful parts of her career.

Take a look at the post:

Well, Ashnoor's emotional adieu to the show has left everyone teary-eyed as Patiala Babes was one of the best shows to binge on.

We are sure the diehard fans of Ashnoor will dearly miss the actress and the show.

