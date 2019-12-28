Ashnoor Kaur reminisces old days in these beautiful pictures with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Yesterday was Salman Khan's 54th birthday and fans poured in special wishes for their favourite superstar on their Instagram accounts. We had informed how many popular TV faces too took to their Instagram accounts to wish their favourite actor. Maniesh Paul, Avinesh Rekhi, Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy among others had the sweetest wish for 'Bhaijaan'.



And now, joining the bandwagon is popular TV actress Ashnoor Kaur. Yes, the actress shared an Instagram story on the special occasion of Salman's birthday. The picture was taken years ago when Ashnoor was quite small. The actress seems to have met the superstar on the sets of some film where these moments were captured.



Take a look at Ashnoor's post:



Ashnoor seems to be reminiscing good old days when she had met Mr. Khan. Aren't they simply beautiful?Ashnoor is currently seen in Sony TV's hit drama series Patiala Babes as Mini. The show recently witnessed a leap and fans are loving every bit of it. The show also saw Saisha Bajaj and Sourabh Raj Jain's entry which are spicing up things.What do you think about Ashnoor and Salman Khan's pictures? Tell us in the comments.