Ashnoor Kaur reveals why she can't feel single as the Valentines Week begins

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The diva started her small screen journey as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

Ashnoor Kaur is one of television's most well-known and accomplished actresses. She may now be seen in Shantanu Maheshwari's song video 'Tut Gaya.' Ashnoor started her career when she was just five years old. She was playing the character of Prachi in the series Jhansi Ki Rani.

Ashnoor is loved for her fashion choices and is very active on social media. She shares pictures and videos from her life that keep her fans engaged. The gorgeous actress also seems to have a good sense of humor. She has shared a picture of herself sitting by the sea and holding a red rose. She captioned the picture, “Your girlfriends who won’t let you feel single as Valentine's week begins…” she added a crying emoji to it.

Take a look at her post here;

