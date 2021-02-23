Ashnoor Kaur reveals why she chose the web series Pari Hun Main for her digital debut

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has exclusively informed you that Ashnoor Kaur is all set to make her digital debut this year. This news had left the diehard fans of the actress jump with joy.

Ashnoor is all set to play the lead role in the web series titled Pari Hun Main and she is quite excited about it.

We all know how web-series have become a prominent choice of actors today and not just TV but also Bollywood celebs are trying their hands in the digital space.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur roped in as Lead for web series titled 'Pari' for new OTT platform 'WOW'

Ashnoor who will mark her entry in the digital world with this series gets candid about the same in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

When Ashnoor was asked what made her choose Pari as her digital debut, the actress said, ''I had received several offers for many web series but somehow I couldn't accept those as it had some bold content and I was expected to perform certain scenes which I wasn't comfortable with. Also, I'm too young for taking up such content.''

Ashnoor further added, ''I took up this web-series as it suits my taste. I thought this is the kind of series I should be seen in and my fans would love to see me doing it. Also, this kind of content falls in my comfort zone.''

The Patiala Babes actress says that she had maintained some barriers while choosing projects for her digital debut and luckily, this one felt in her kitty.

Popular TV actress Delnaaz Irani will be seen playing Ashnoor's mother in the show.

Pari Hun Main is a family drama series that will be airing on a new OTT platform WOW which will be soon hitting the digital space.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur SLAPS Riyaz Aly!