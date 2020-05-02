Ashnoor Kaur’s WISH for her on-screen brother Naksh aka Shivansh Kotian is too adorable

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most talented actresses of the small screen. The 15-year-old actress has a number of popular shows to her credit.

The actress was a part of Sony TV’s Patiala Babes and the show has been axed because of uncertainty of the lockdown due to the deadly COVID-19.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with several videos and pictures.

Ashnoor is a great friend to have. The actress doesn’t leave any opportunity to make her friends feel special on several occasions.

The actress took to Instagram and wished Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Shivansh Kotian who played the character of young Naksh. Ashnoor has a special connection with the show as she played the role of young Naira in the show.

Have a look at her wish:

Shivansh played young Naksh and had become a rage during that time.

Here’s wishing the cutie a very happy birthday.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.