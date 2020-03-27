Ashnoor Kaur shares adorable birthday wish for Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh's amazing personality, charming smile, and acting chops have won many hearts. Yesterday (26 March), the hunk turned a year older and was showered with love and wishes from all over. While his fans and colleagues sent him warm wishes, the actor who is not much of 'a birthday fan', enjoyed his quarantine time amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The actor did not really have a plan for his special day. While he spent the birthday in self-isolation, his supporters made it special for him.

He received special wishes from Pearl V Puri, Aly Goni, Ravi Bhatia, Pooja Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Mahima Makwana, Lata Saberwal, Vishal Singh, and many other of his pals from the industry. Shaheer's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke team including Vatsal Seth, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, and Kavveri Priiyam also took to their social media handles to wish their beloved co-star. However, the most special and heartwarming wish came from Ashnoor Kaur. The actress shared a throwback picture with Shaheer from their Jhansi Ki Rani days.

Ashnoor and Shaheer began their acting careers in the historical drama together. On this special occasion, the Patiala Babes actress shared some 'then and now' pictures, leaving everyone awestruck.

Take a look at the picture here.

