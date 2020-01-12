Ashnoor Kaur SLAPS Riyaz Aly!

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is a well-known face of the small screen and has come a long way in her career. The actress has been in showbiz since she was just five years old and is now ruling the small screen.

Ashnoor has a number of hit shows to her credit over a span of many years. The actress is one of the most popular social media stars and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She is very active on her Instagram page and keeps sharing the latest pictures and videos from her personal and professional life, which are simply a treat for her fans.

Apart from Television shows, she has been a part of several music videos and is friends popular tiktokers. Well recently, Ashnoor got irritated with TikTok sensation Riyaz Aly and slapped him!

Don’t be shocked! Ashnoor slapped Riyaz in a Tik Tok video.

In an uber cute video by Riyaz and Ashnoor, the gorgeous actress slapped Riyaz. Have a look at the video:

