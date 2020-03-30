Ashnoor Kaur wishes to play THIS character of her once more and we are really excited

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress started her journey in the showbiz world as a child artist and has now become one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen.

Ashnoor is currently doing popular drama series Patiala Babes on Sony TV. The show has garnered lots of praises since the time it started. Ashnoor is playing the lead role of Mini and is paired opposite Sourabh Raj Jain.

During her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Ashnoor revealed lots of interesting things about herself and what she has been up to amid the lockdown.

We all know how Ashnoor has played some of the memorable roles on the small screen.

When Ashnoor was asked to reveal two roles she loved it, the actress revealed that she is extremely loving to play the role of Mini.

The actress who was seen as Princess Shobha in Shobha Somnath Ki in 2011 when she was just 6. Ashnoor revealed how she learnt lots of amazing things like sword fighting, horse riding and she was a warrior princess in the show.

Here's a glimpse of Ashnoor as Princess Shobha:

The actress simply loved playing this character and if got a chance, she would love to play the same kind of character once again.

Well, we are sure the fans would love to see Ashnoor playing such a character again.

