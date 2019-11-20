News

Ashnoor Kaur's music video Meri Galti achieves a milestone

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Nov 2019 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always updated the audiences about the latest updates of popular celebrities. And today, we have got one latest update about well-known TV actress Ashnoor Kaur which will make her fans super happy.

Ashnoor who had starred in the music video Meri Galti has got a terrific response from fans. The actress simply rocked in the video and fans loved her.

And now the actress shared an Instagram story where she mentioned about the new milestone achieved by the music video. Ashnoor was super happy as her video has crossed 10 million views.

Take a look at the post:


Ashnoor is over the moon with this latest achievement and so are we.

On the work front, Ashnoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Patiala Babes as Mini.

Many congratulations to Ashnoor for this achievement.
past seven days