Ashoor Kaur's LIVE session with onscreen LOVE INTEREST Mohit Hiranandani and Saurabh Raaj Jain is unmissable

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen in Sony TV's Patiala Babes as Mini, is winning the hearts with her brilliant acting and terrific screen presence. She is one of the popular faces of the small screens who has played memorable roles in many popular TV shows.

Ashnoor started her career as a child artist and within just a few years, she has gained quite a lot of fame and appreciation for her talent. The actress is not just a popular star but also a social media sensation.

Like we all know, Ashnoor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her latest whereabouts. From sharing beautiful pictures from her vacay to some fun moments from the sets of her show, Ashnoor treats her fans with delightful posts.

And while the nation is confined to their homes because of the National Lockdown in the wake of COVID 19, Ashnoor is trying her best to remain happy and positive by catching up with her co-stars and friends via LIVE SESSIONS on social media.

Ashnoor did a LIVE session yesterday on Instagram which was further joined by Mohit Hiranandani and Saurabh Raaj Jain. Mohit played Mini’s friend and a potential love interest in the first season of Patiala Babes, while Saurabh plays the character of Neil, Mini’s boyfriend in the season 2.

Have a look at the snaps:

Ashnoor chatted with both of them and had a great time. We’re sure her fans would have been delighted to see her bond with both Mickey and Niel aka Mohit and Saurabh.