Ashutosh Rana collaborates with Tata Sky

MUMBAI: If suspense as a feeling drives your content viewing needs, Tata Sky has come up with the best fix in the form of its newest service offering – Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan. India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platform has partnered with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., to curate this one stop destination for crime, thriller and horror content that can be touted as one of the best in Hindi entertainment.

Featuring a wide range of specially compiled library of TV shows, web series and movies, the service promises to be a haven for all aficionados who love edge of the seat entertainment. Additionally, the service will also showcase first-ever-adapted stories from the very popular Hindi heartland magazine, ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’. Exclusively created for Tata Sky, this original series will have stories based on true events. The thriller & crime shows will be showcased between 7:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M time-band under the banner Killer-Thriller and the horror shows will be showcased in the 9:30 P.M. – 11:30 P.M time band under the segment Horror Zone. The service has gone live from 5th March.

Bollywood’s favourite villain and the very versatile Ashutosh Rana who is famed for his spine-chilling films such as Sangarsh and Dushman has been roped-in as the face of the service.

Sharing her thoughts on the launch of the service, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “Genres like crime, thriller and horror has witnessed great traction over the past few years. While there are multiple options for these genres available on linear television and OTT platforms, currently there isn’t a single destination catering to all the three content genres. Realising this need-gap we decided to bring to our subscribers - Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan – a curation of the best Hindi content library of TV shows, web series and movies in crime, thriller and horror genre. With this launch, we shall continue to focus on catering to the diverse entertainment needs of our subscribers.”

“Crime-mystery as a genre has enthralled viewers for many generations. I’m excited to be associated with Tata Sky to be the face of Adhbhut Kahaniyan. The service is a complete package of gut-wrenching stories that will keep you completely engrossed.”, said actor, Ashutosh Rana.

Transporting viewers into the world of mystery and thrill, Tata Sky Adhbhut Kahaniyan will actively engage viewers through gripping stories curated from across platforms. A perfect blend of hit shows and movies from the past as well as original content, viewers will be treated to shows like Aahat, Karamchand, Powder, Gehariyaan, Revolver Rani, Gangster and many others. Adding diversity to the programming line-up, the stories from Manohar Kahaniyan will bring alive thrilling moments through episodes like Rajwada Ka Rahasya, Acid se racha chakravyuh, Adrishya Pyaar, Saazish and many more. The service will be available on the Tata Sky Mobile App under the Video on Demand (VOD) section as well.

About the association said, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, “I am excited to announce another unique partnership with Tata Sky, where we are introducing an interesting service called Tata Sky Adhbhut Kahaniyan, that will showcase stories of crime, thriller and horror genres. Shemaroo constantly aims at getting the best content for its audiences and strives to deliver on the promise of great entertainment, and through this association, we again aim to achieve the same.”

To promote this service Tata Sky has come up with an interesting digital campaign to lure the viewers of crime, thriller and horror genre. An intriguing brand film has also been shot with Ashutosh Rana to bring alive the essence of the property. Tata Sky subscribers can tune into 144 to catch this service. Subscribers can avail the service at Rs 2/- per day through the Tata Sky Mobile app or by logging on to tatasky.com. To obtain more information about this service viewers can also send in a Whatsapp @ 18002086633 by typing ‘AK’.