Asim and Jacqueline’s music video will release on THIS date

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz who was one of the strongest and popular contestants of the Bigg Boss house emerged as the first runner of the show, and the young model has gained a lot of fan following.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house Asim has been receiving a lot of offers from televisions and Bollywood, but he is taking it slow before he confirms and makes an official announcement about the same. One of the biggest projects that he has grabbed is a music video was with Jacqueline. He will be seen with her in a music video, named Mere Angne Mein 2.0.

The music video will be launched on 8 March 2020, and we are sure all the fans of Asim will be excited to see their favourite with the superstar actress.

Well, these days Asim is grabbling the headlines for his fight Mr. Khabari who had supported him unconditionally, and he was upset as Asim didn’t acknowledge it.

There is no doubt that Asim and Jacqueline will make a sizzling pair on screen, and will set the stage on fire.