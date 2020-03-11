Asim and Jacqueline’s video receives flak from the audience

MUMBAI: Post Bigg Boss 13 Asim has been busy, as the young lad is getting a lot of offers for doing movies, music albums and television.

The young lad was not only seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in a project but also will be collaborating with DJ snake for a project.

Now during Holi, Asim and Jacqueline’s music video was out, and seems like the video hasn’t gone well with the audience, and has received a lot of flak.

As soon as the video was released it entered top 25 disliked videos of T –series.

T series when they release a song, they have two a categories, where the audience can vote for the song as if the liked or disliked the video and this song as got the maximum dislikes for the company.

Where some of Asim fans have also said that Asim has not been presented properly and he has been wasted in the song.

Well, the song was one of the most anticipated songs as the audience was waiting to see Asim and Jacqueline’s chemistry.

What do you’ll think of the music video do let us know in the comment sessions below?