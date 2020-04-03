Asim and Sidharth have a message for Shehnaaz, Paras and Mahira

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one the most successful shows on television, and Asim and Sidharth were the two of the most popular contestants of the show. Where Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Asim was the first runner up.

The two were not in good terms in the show and their fights in the house had grabbed the headlines. Not only them but also their fans on social media, often engaged in a verbal war of words.

This season was the best among all the seasons because of the contestants as they gave a lot of content to the show.

Whether it was the Asim and Siddarth fights, or Paras and Mahira’ s friendship, or the magic of Sidnaaz and the love story of Asim and Himanshi, this year the show has full-on masala and entertainment.

Everyone wants to take the credit for the success of the show, now where other contestants like Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira claim that it’s because of them that the show is successful.

We all know that the two stars of the Bigg Boss house have been Asim and Siddarth, and now they have a befitting reply for them, where they have said that are they a joke to them.

Seems like the fans do agree to them, as they feel the show ran because of Siddarth and Asim’s up and down relationship. During the show, these two used trend on social media.

There is no doubt that the duo did give a lot of content and is considered as one the best contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates on Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com