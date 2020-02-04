Asim and Sidharth lock horns post the press conference

MUMBAI: As we know that Siddarth and Asim don’t get along in the Bigg Boss house and the two are seen always fighting with each other, and locking horns with each other, and when they fight with each other, they're uglier side comes out.

At the start of the show, the two were very close to each other, but suddenly the equation changed and today they are like enemies in the house. Now as per sources it seems that Siddarth and Asim will have a massive fight post the press conference, and as usal the fight will be a loud one.

There are some media reports doing the round that the fight will happen because of duties in the house, though there is no confirmation about the same or could be something must have happened during the press conference to why these two lock horns with each other.

But let’s not forget these two are a very strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house and the audience feel that these two will be the top two contestants of the show.