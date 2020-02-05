Asim and Sidharth's fans trend them on Twitter with hashtags #SidharthKeAsliFans VS #AsimKeAsliFans: Sidharth takes the lead

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Asim are the two most popular and strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The two have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Their fans are like SRK and Salman fans who keep fighting for them on social media.

But the trend that's going on, on social media, it is easy to judge that these two have very serious backing of their fans. Almost every day we have some hashtags trending for these two. We also witness fan wars, just like today. Asim and Sidharth Shukla's fans were fighting on Twitter to bag the top spot in trends. It was #SidharthKeAsliFans versus #AsimKeAsliFans

When we write this, it was Sidharth Shukla who is in the lead in this war. Sidharth took the number 2 spot on Twitter trends while Asim was on number 3.

All their fans are just praising their idols for their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and even pulling down the other by slamming them for being bad. One of Sidharth's fans wrote, "only one man deserves to win the show.everyone else is just using @sidharth_shukla for his name. thats the power of our SHER. #SidHearts Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag SHER aya SHER #SidharthKeAsliFans." One of Asim's fans wrote, "#AsimKeAsliFans #BB13OnVoot #AsliFans ......we all r with u in any situation. @imrealasim plz RT my tweet."

Check out some tweets below:

