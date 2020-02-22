News

Asim is a big star already!! Gets mobbed by fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: Asim the first runner up of Bigg Boss season 13, has become a star today. The young lad has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.  Post the finale of Bigg Boss his fans went on a rampage as he didn’t win the show, and claimed Siddarth to be a fixed winner.

Now a video has been posted by Asim’s fans, in which we can see him getting mobbed by his crazy fans, as he makes his way out of a certain place.

Dressed in a tan brown jacket paired with a black t-shirt, fans mob him to click a selfie, while rests are seen rooting and cheering for him. Video has comments flooding in its comment section too cheering for this BB13 first runners up, one of the users wrote, “Unbelievable, never thought BB contestants ka aisa craze hoga kabhi”

The video was shared on Team Asim Official Official Twitter's handle with the caption, “This is called craze dude #AsimRiaz #TeamAsim”

Asim from being a mere model when he entered the house went to become a household name with his superb gameplay in the show.

Check out the video below :

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here