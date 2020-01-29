Asim creates a scene as he gets insecure with Himanshi and Vikas Gupta’s relationship

MUMBAI: Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is the talk of the town these days, as the fans are going crazy to see their love story blossom in the Bigg Boss house. As we all know that Himanshi as entered the house as a connection to Asim and help him progress in the game.

Now Himanshi and Vikas Gupta will plan to play a prank on Asim where they will tell him that they hadn’t met first time in the house but had met outside for lunch or dinner which triggers Asim and he asks Himanshi what was the agenda of the meeting to which she says that she met to talk about Asim.

Asim further asks her was he the only reason to which she says no there were other reasons too, but she will tell him when the time is right.

Now this makes Asim uncomfortable, and he starts reacting where he goes and tells Vikas and Himanshi he is staying in the house for 130 days and he can just lose his cool in no time to which Himanshi and tells that there just joking and playing a prank with him.

Seems like Asim is getting insecure with Himashi and out of jealousness he seems to be restless.