Asim expresses gratitude as he trends online with #1yearofPublicWinnerAsim; fans rejoice

Asim’s fan following is on another level, and his journey from being a nobody to being the heartthrob of the nation is commendable.
MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.
During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his tiff with winner Siddarth Shukla and his romance with Himanshi Khurana. He was one of the few contestants who was grilled by Salman Khan every weekend.
After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Asim got a lot of fame. He did a couple of music videos, which got good viewership. He also collaborated with many international stars like DJ Snake.
He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts. The actor has gained an immense fan following his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.
Now, his fans trended him on the social media site again with the hashtag #1yrofPublicWinnerAsim.
It was on 15 February that Siddarth lifted the trophy, and many viewers were disappointed as they wanted Asim to win the show.
Though Siddarth was declared the winner, the public called Asim their winner since they knew the winner wasn’t chosen through votes.
Fans are sending love and support to the actor through the #hastag #1yrofPublicWinnerAsim.
Netizens have said that they are extremely proud of the actor and that for them, he was always the winner of the show and the journey that he has had is commendable.
They have shared the pictures of Salman giving the trophy to Siddarth and said that this was the moment when Team Asim cried and were heartbroken.
Others have shared what the actor has achieved until now post his stint in the Bigg Boss house. Some can’t even believe that it's been already 1 year since Asim's journey in the BB house.
Well, there is no doubt that Asim gave tough competition to Siddarth Shukla and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.
