Asim gives a tough competition to Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed the viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The model has gained an immense fan following for his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13 also, Asim and Himanshi’s love story has become the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that aren’t in favour of Himanshi and have called it a fake love story.

The two were recently seen in a music video and the viewership has broken records.

Now we came across a #throwback video of Asim and Himanshi where you can hear Asim rapping in Punjabi style.

The actor is anyway very good in rapping and definitely he can give a tough competition to our very own Ranveer Singh.

The fans have commented saying that Asim is a true Rockstar and he is fabulous in whatever he does.

There is no doubt that Asim and Himanshi make a wonderful pair and the fans love to see them together.

