Asim hits another milestone, time for celebrations!

Asim's fans are excited to celebrate the achievement of the model-turned-actor!

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
31 Mar 2020 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. He came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position.

The model has gained an immense fan following for his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favourite on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Soon after the show, he signed many projects. His first project was a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, the man has become a rage on social media and the fans leave no stone unturned to connect with him through digital platforms. 

Asim has hit a milestone on Instagram with 3 million followers.

It's commendable to see this growth of Asim as he was unknown to the world of entertainment when he began his journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and today he is one of the most popular guy in the industry and on internet.

We are sure that Asim is overwhelmed with this unconditional support!

 

