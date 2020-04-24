Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana experience their first fight as a couple

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana seem to have had a lovers’ tiff. Asim and Himanshi came out of Bigg Boss 13 as a couple and made their relationship official after the show concluded. Thanks to their social media PDA, Asim and Himanshi are pure couple goals ever since. To send their fans into a tizzy, AsiManshi, as their fans fondly call them, treated their fans with Neha Kakkar’s love anthem Kalla Sohna Nai. The song has already taken over the TikTok world.

Taking to Insta, Asim Riaz posted a quote which hints at his lovers’ tiff with lady lover Himanshi. But guess who left a comment on it? Asim’s post read, 'Galti hogi uski. Aap usper gussa karoge. Phir wo rone lagegi, phir aap usko manaoge. Phir puri galti aapki hoga'.

Pulling his leg in the comments section, Vishal Aditya Singh gave an expert advice and said, 'abhi aage aage dekho, hota hai kya', replying to which Himanshi Khurana said, 'I am sure aapko aacha experience hoga'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE