Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana give us another reason to go gaga

14 Mar 2020 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have recently starting dating. AsiManshi, as they are fondly called by their fans, have once again given us a reason to gush over them.

The duo posted selfies on their respective social media accounts, and both happened to be car selfies. While Asim’s selfie was a sun-kissed one, Himanshi’s selfie hints of been taken before sunrise. While the singer posed in a hoodie, Asim, sported a classy shirt.

Have a look, and tell us what you think.

