Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s recent photoshoot is stunning

MUMBAI: Ever since Bigg Boss 13 played cupid between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, they are all over the internet. However, Asim and Himanshi’s relationship was heavily criticized but despite several odds and criticism, the two stood beside each other like a rock while also stating that they are indeed truly, madly and deeply in love.

Just recently, there was a lot of buzz around Himanshi and Asim’s break up when the Punjabi singer shared a cryptic tweet which hinted at her relationship with Riaz. Fortunately, the model-turned-actor was quick to clear the air. Well, now putting a stamp on their relationship, saying that they are very much together, the TV couple shared a few photoshoot pictures which they shot for Fitlook magazine! In the first picture, Asim is seen wearing white blazer and pants, teaming it with a turtle neck black t-shirt while holding his ladylove Himanshi. On the other hand, she is seen wearing light grey frilled tube gown, looking all gorgeous.

In another picture, Asim looks dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans as he is slightly seen leaning on Himanshi who looks beautiful in a black ensemble.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE