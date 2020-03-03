Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez are super excited about their upcoming video!

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is the talk of the town these days. The model-turned-actor has been flooded with offers. At present, he has started prepping up for his upcoming music video, alongside the very beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez. In fact, the duo recently commenced the first day of their shoot. In a video that has emerged online, we could see Asim and Jacqueline expressing their excitement on collaborating for a song.

In the clip, while Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in a sheer pink saree with a golden sequined blouse, Asim is dapper as ever in his white shirt and a black tie. The duo reveals that their song is called ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and is going to be a Holi special song. An excited Asim says. 'Day 1, alright with Jacqueline, T-Series. We are doing it for real. Mere Angne mein, dropping out soon on maybe 7th, super soon actually. Very, very excited, looking forward.'

Jacqueline, on the other hand, adds, 'I am excited, we are going to have a really fun Holi song.' The two then point out towards each other and ask fans to check out their looks. Well, Asim and Jacqueline’s electrifying chemistry has already garnered fans’ attention and they can wait to get their hands on the song already.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE