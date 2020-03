MUMBAI: The long wait to much-awaited project that will see Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez has generated a lot of buzz so far.

From rehearsals to first looks and then posters, the music video titled Mere Angne Mein has been in everybody's minds ever since.

The video is now out and is trending on number two position.

Have a look, and tell us what you think.