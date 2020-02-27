Asim Riaz bags a music video opposite Jacqueline Fernandes

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz is collaborating with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video. The two recently took to their Instagram Story and posted the boomerang videos in which they can be seen doing dance rehearsals at a studio.
Jacqueline is seen sporting sports athleisure. On the other hand, Asim donned a yellow T-shirt.
"Here we go," Asim captioned the video.
According to the reports, it is a folk song that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Also, it has been sung by Neha Kakkar.
Fans are going gaga after watching their videos.
A user commented: "You guys should do a movie together."
"So happy for Asim."
