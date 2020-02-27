Asim Riaz bags a music video opposite Jacqueline Fernandes

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz is collaborating with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video. The two recently took to their Instagram Story and posted the boomerang videos in which they can be seen doing dance rehearsals at a studio.

Jacqueline is seen sporting sports athleisure. On the other hand, Asim donned a yellow T-shirt.

"Here we go," Asim captioned the video.

According to the reports, it is a folk song that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Also, it has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Fans are going gaga after watching their videos.

A user commented: "You guys should do a movie together."

"So happy for Asim."