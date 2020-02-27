News

Asim Riaz bags a music video opposite Jacqueline Fernandes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz is collaborating with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video. The two recently took to their Instagram Story and posted the boomerang videos in which they can be seen doing dance rehearsals at a studio.

Jacqueline is seen sporting sports athleisure. On the other hand, Asim donned a yellow T-shirt.

"Here we go," Asim captioned the video.

According to the reports, it is a folk song that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Also, it has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Fans are going gaga after watching their videos.

A user commented: "You guys should do a movie together."

"So happy for Asim."

Tags Jacqueline Fernandes music video Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 Instagram story Tanishk Bagchi Neha Kakkar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here