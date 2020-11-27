News

Asim Riaz celebrates Himanshi Khurana's birthday; fans miss their Bigg Boss 13 moments

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2020 05:44 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have remained in the news even months after the show ended. They have featured in music videos together and have a huge fan following. AsiManshi fans rejoiced as Himanshi Khurana’s recent birthday celebration also saw the actor with her.

Fans got nostalgic, recalling the time when the duo was in the Bigg Boss 13 house and had celebrated Himanshi’s birthday. Back then, Asim had made a special sweet dish for her and had wished at midnight, leaving her all emotional.

One of their fans was seen taking inspiration from an online trend, and the fan posted a collage of their picture from 2019 and 2020, under “How It Started and How its going."

Have a look.

 

Credits: SpotboyE

