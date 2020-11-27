Asim Riaz celebrates Himanshi Khurana's birthday; fans miss their Bigg Boss 13 moments

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have remained in the news even months after the show ended. They have featured in music videos together and have a huge fan following. AsiManshi fans rejoiced as Himanshi Khurana’s recent birthday celebration also saw the actor with her.

Also read SCOOP: Garima Jain SACKED from Ishara TV’s Humkadam for unprofessional behaviour; the actress clarifies

Fans got nostalgic, recalling the time when the duo was in the Bigg Boss 13 house and had celebrated Himanshi’s birthday. Back then, Asim had made a special sweet dish for her and had wished at midnight, leaving her all emotional.

One of their fans was seen taking inspiration from an online trend, and the fan posted a collage of their picture from 2019 and 2020, under “How It Started and How its going."

Have a look.

Happy Birthday to expression Queen & our starboy @imrealasim sweetheart @realhimanshi

U’ve a voice that can make millions of people listen & make them sing with all the songs that u sang



May ur bday be the special day that u receive all u ever desired#HimanshiKhurana pic.twitter.com/UjTJ25xWF4 — Khadija Drogba (@khadijadrogba) November 26, 2020

Time For 2020 Celebration!#HimanshiKhurana

HBDHimanshi pic.twitter.com/QSQuY1zmMB — Majid Shaikh HBD Himanshi (@MajidG43) November 26, 2020

Also read MTV Splitsvilla 11 fame Sheetal Tiwari bags Colors’ Namak Ishq Ka

Credits: SpotboyE