Asim Riaz does the SRK step to impress Himanshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz, an Indian model, is now known for his participation in one of the biggest reality shows on television, Bigg Boss 13. As everyone is aware, Asim and Siddharth share a good friendship. Every time they fight, they reconcile and come together.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana is an Indian model and actress from Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. She received fame as an actor with her appearance in the Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. She has participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild-card contestant.

Asim and Siddharth are gaining a lot of attention. This time, they had a huge fight in the house. 'Justice for Asim' is trending on Twitter.

No one can beat SRK at romance. King Khan is the best. In a recent video, we see Asim trying to impress Himanshi by copying King Khan’s famous pose.

 

