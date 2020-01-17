Asim Riaz's fans SLAM Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi; call him a HYPOCRITE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is being appreciated a lot and has become the talk of the town and the credit goes to the spectacular line-up of contestants and the drama, twists and entertainment that they are providing.

This week is dedicated to the family members wherein the contestants will meet their closed ones after around four months. Arti Singh’s brother Krushna, Mahira’s mother, Shehnaaz’s father and Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi have already been seen in the show.

Parag warned Asim for misbehaving with Shefali which has left Asim Riaz’s fans furious. The fans took to social media to express their disappointment on Parag’s behaviour. A few fans also called him hypocrite to have hugged Paras Chhabra who spoke filthy things about Shefali and also character assassinated her. Parag was seen giving interviews and also in one of the episodes on Weekend Ka Vaar he expressed his dislike towards Paras but when he went inside the house he hugged him and asked Asim to watch his behaviour.

Have a look at what twitterati has to say about Parag:

