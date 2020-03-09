Asim Riaz finally beats Sidharth Shukla on social media

MUMBAI: The on-off relationship that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz shared is known to every viewer of BB13. When the season began, their bromance was the talk-of-the-town. However, things between the duo turned sour, and they became foes. Despite all their fights and aggression, the two were the most loved and popular contestants, and also reached the final stage together. Sidharth defeated Asim during the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale and lifted the winner's trophy. Even though the actors hugged each other and sorted their differences, their fans have not made peace yet.



If you're an Asim fan, today is a day of double celebration for you. Why do you ask? Well, Asim's much-awaited song, Mere Angne Mein' with Jacqueline Fernandes has finally released. But wait, that's not all! Asim fandom is going to rejoice more as Asim has ultimately beat Sidharth Shukla on social media. Wondering how? Well, the Kashmiri model-actor now has more followers on Instagram as compared to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Yes, you read that right! Asim has more Instagram followers than Sidharth. While Sidharth has 2.4 million supporters, Asim is ahead of him with 2.5 million followers.

Credits: Pinkvilla