Asim Riaz offered a role in Salman Khan's film? Details inside

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He was constantly in the news for his rift with Sidharth Shukla and his also for his growing close with Himanshi Khurana. The ace star was the runner-up of the show and lost the winner's trophy to Sid.

Asim got immense love and support from the fans throughout the season and still, fans simply love him.

The actor's career has been on a roll ever since Bigg Boss 13 happened to him. Asim has been flooded with some exciting projects. The actor already starred in two music videos, one with alleged ladylove Himanshi and other with Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez.

And now, here's an exciting piece of news which will leave all the diehard fans of Asim jump with joy.

We hear that Asim has been offered a role in Salman Khan's film. Yes, you heard it right!

The actor will be seen in Salman's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be portraying the superstar's brother's role.

However, no official confirmation has been made but if the news is true, it will be a great opportunity for Asim to share the screen with Salman.

