Asim Riaz proposes marriage Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Amidst the changing relations and complicated dynamics in the Bigg Boss house, love has managed to bloom. With the finale approaching speedily, the contestants need some moral support to build their confidence. Who else besides friends and family can help us do that?

With the connections week coming into play this week, the contestants will be accompanied by their friends and family members who will not only support them but also play alongside in the tasks. Himanshi Khurana once again enters the house as Asim’s connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim has been eager to talk to her and his re-entry was like a dream come true for him. Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes Himanshi. Asim tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

Will Himanshi accept Asim's proposal?