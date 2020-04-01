Is Asim Riaz reminded of Bigg Boss 13 days during lockdown period? Find out

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. He came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series Bigg Boss 13, where he bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

After coming out of Bigg Boss 13, he got busy with other projects. He featured in a Holi song Mere Angne Mein with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. He also did a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The two received a lot of praise. However, now with the nationwide lockdown in place, Asim Riaz is stuck at home. The handsome lad hasn’t stopped working out even though he is confined to his house, and can’t go to the gym. He had been sharing his workout pictures, but has now resorted to sharing some adorable stills of himself from his Bigg Boss 13 days. He took a trip down memory lane and shared some stills from his time on the reality show, with no caption. Is self-isolation reminding him of BB13 days?

Take a look:

What do you think about his pictures? Hit the comment section.