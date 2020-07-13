Asim Riaz reveals details about his next project

MUMBAI : Asim Riaz is celebrating his birthday today (July 13, 2020), and on his special occasion, the handsome hunk decided to have a talk with his extended family aka his fans. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up went live on his official Instagram handle at 4 pm to have a conversation with his fans. Not only did share some details about his days, but also answered several questions from fans. As soon as he came live on Insta, his fans bombarded him with sweet birthday wishes and blessings.

However, the one consistent question asked throughout Asim's live session was about his upcoming project. Yes, the actor and model's fans were curious to know how is he going to entertain them next after his recent song 'Teri Gali' with Barbie Mann. Since fans requested Asim so much, he did not shy away from spilling the beans about his upcoming project. Yes, Asim revealed about his new project and shared some huge secrets about it.

The hunk revealed that he is soon going to feature in another music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. But there's more to it, he further added that the song is sung by none other than Bollywood's most-loved singer Arijit Singh. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Asim's next music video has an Arijit Singh and Himanshi Khurana connection. Asim also said that he had been continuously shooting for the same since the last three days.

