Asim Riaz reveals that he is in touch with Salman Khan, says the actor has been there for him

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. The young lad keeps trending on social media.

There are days where the actor keeps trending online for no apparent reason, but that’s the way his fans show love and support.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

In a recent interview, Asim revealed that he has been in contact with Salman Khan and that they do exchange texts.

Asim said that he and Salman exchange salaam and duas and he has always been there for help and advice.

Salman and Asim’s relationship on the show was not that good as the superstar used to always pick on him on the weekends.

But there are rumours doing the rounds that Salman has been helping Asim get work, and you might see him in the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim has set an example of someone who was unknown when he began his journey in Bigg Boss to becoming someone extremely famous with a crazy fan following.

