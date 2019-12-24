Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz to enter Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI: The current season of Bigg Boss is gaining a lot of attention. The show has become the most popular season in the history of Bigg Boss. The major credit of the same goes to the stellar line up of contestants and getting celebrities like Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee under one roof.



One of the celebrity contestants that emerged to be quite promising is model Asim Riaz. Asim has successfully made a mark from his personality and won millions of hearts.



Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has been supporting his brother outside the house. He has been standing tall for his brother giving it back to all the trolls and questions that are being raised on Asim’s behavior.



According to our sources, makers are quite impressed with Umar and the way he is being quite vocal about his thoughts. So much so that, the makers are apparently wanting Umar on Bigg Boss.



A source close to the revealed that there is a high possibility that Umar will be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



Will Umar be able to perform and win hearts as Asim did?



