Asim Riaz’s family enjoys a REUNION at Bigg Boss 13 FINALE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently in its finale week. The show had an extremely successful run and the credit of the same goes to the stellar line-up of celebrities as contestants that worked immensely in favour of the show.

One contestant that gained immense popularity and enjoyed a remarkable journey in the show is Asim Riaz. Asim was apparently finalised just before five hours of show’s premiere. The model turned actor Asim Riaz can clearly be called as the underdog and dark horse of Bigg Boss 13 who gained unexpected fame.

For the finale, Asim Riaz’s entire family consisting of his father, mother, elder brother, sister and niece have reached the finale location and are having a great family reunion.

Have a look at the pictures:

The joy will surely be doubled when they will see and meet Asim Riaz, it will be a cherry on the cake if he meets them with the winner’s trophy.

Do you think Asim Riaz can win the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.