Asim Riaz’s father Ahmed Riaz's SHOCKING response to Sidharth Shukla abusing him in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house.

In the previous episode, Asim Riaz became the first member of The BB Elite Club and has got the power to be saved from nominations for a week anytime in the season.

Asim have really proved himself in the show. He was considered as one of the week boys in the beginning of the show, however, he proved himself with time and have garnered immense popularity and fan following.

In an interview, Asim Riaz’s father Ahmed Riaz said that Asim did a lot of hard work and always used to be disappointed as even after investing around seven to eight years in the industry, he couldn’t make a name for himself but with Bigg Boss, Asim’s hard work has paid off as he received a lot of fame.

On being asked about Sidharth Shukla abusing Asim’s family including his father, Ahmed Riaz said, “I did feel bad about it but then ofcourse I understand that it is nothing personal or intentional. In verbal spats people often try to put other person’s moral down and thus they abuse which should obviously not be appreciated but the format of the show is such that people tend to get into ugly spats”.

