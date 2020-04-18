Asim Riaz’s ladylove Himanshi Khurana dances to a Punjabi song; watch

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity increased post her stint in famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Presently, the Aishwarya Rai of Punjab is making headlines for all the right reasons- be it her featuring in music video Ohdi Shreaam or spending quality time with her boo Asim Riaz. Amid lockdown, Himashi is making the most of her quarantine time by cooking, dancing and much more. The singer surely knows how to entertain her fans via her social media accounts.

The singer-actress recently got all the eyeballs from her internet fans the time she posted a super cute video where she is seen singing the much famous Ehna Chauni Aa. But now she has posted another video where she is seen dancing on a Punjabi song, Bungla. Himanshi looks exceptionally beautiful in a black salwar kameez as she’s seen dancing her heart out.

Check out her video here:

