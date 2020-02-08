News

Asim Riaz’s SPECIAL GESTURE for Sidharth Shukla

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Feb 2020 12:50 PM

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 is gearing for the finale and thus the drama and entertainment in the house have gone a notch higher. In the previous episode, Sidharth Shukla chose Paras Chhabra for immunity which paved way for a lot of allegations put on the later for his choices.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty will enter the house with a few fun tasks. She will be seen giving yoga lessons to the contestants. Shetty will also ask the contestants to share their best and worst memories from their Bigg Boss journey.

Asim’s answer to the question will come as a surprise for many as he will say that he had the best of memories with Sidharth.

Asim will go on to narrate an incident wherein he won the Sultani Akhada medal and gave it to Sidharth and said, “Bhai yeh tur rakh”.

Needless to say, the duo shared an amazing bond in the initial stages of the show.

What are your views on Asim and Sidharth’s bond? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Siddharth Shukla Asim Riaz Rashami Desai Mahira Sharma Aarti Singh Paras Chhabra Shehnaaz Gill Shilpa Shetty TellyChakkar

