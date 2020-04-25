Asim Riaz shares his love story with Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one the most successful shows on television, and Asim and Sidharth were the two of the most popular contestants of the show. Where Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Asim was the first runner up.

The two were not in good terms in the show and their fights in the house had grabbed the headlines. Not only them but also their fans on social media, too often engaged in a verbal war of words.

This season was the best among all the seasons because of the contestants as they gave a lot of content to the show.

Whether it was the Asim and Siddarth fights, or Paras and Mahira’ s friendship, or the magic of Sidnaaz and the love story of Asim and Himanshi, this year the show has full-on masala and entertainment.

At the beginning of the show, Asim and Siddarth were best of friends and their friendship was more like a brotherly bond, but later all of a sudden things got sour between them and they parted ways and their fights in the house because of headlines.

Now we came across a throwback video where Asim is seen discussing his love life with Siddarth.

Sid asks him about his relationship and he says that he is dating someone a model but things are not good between them.

Siddarth further asks him if the fault is in him, where the actor cum model says that both side there is faults and it’s difficult to mend things in the relationship now and he feels like it’s over.

But to just see the friendship bond, it will make one nostalgic and would see more of Asim and Sidddarth’s friendship.

Well, the two are very popular names in the world of television and their fan clubs keep having a war with one and another.

The fans call them the Karan – Arjun of television. There is no doubt that the duo did give a lot of content and is considered as one the best contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, Dainik Jagran, COLORSTV, VOOT )