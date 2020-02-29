Asim Riaz slays it on the ramp

MUMBAI: It has been two weeks since Bigg Boss 13 ended. Post the show, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra got yet another reality show of their own, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Asim Riaz also recently announced a few interesting collaborations that his fans are excited about! Asim is a busy man, and it’s already work mode on for him, only two weeks after coming out of BB house.

The actor has a huge fan following on social media. A video has surfaced on social media, and it shows Asim setting the ramp on fire, as he turned showstopper for fashion designer Pankajj Soni. Asim was in Bangalore for the same, and it showcased the designers’ wedding collection.

Have a look.