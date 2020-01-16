Asim Riaz SURPRISED to know about his fan-following from brother Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has proven to be one of the most entertaining non-fiction shows on television. Be it the regular episodes involving tasks or the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the show has been a blockbuster with various romantic inclinations, flying slippers being flinged at one another or the regular over the top brawls.

While the show has witnessed how the host of the show Salman Khan has been giving words of motivation and advices to many of the contestants, the 'Family Week' will take the entertainment a notch higher. There have been a lot of indirect comments passed to the family members of the contestants through verbal wars or abuses. And while the contestants will meet their family members after a period of four months, there will be a lot of emotions flowing too!

This week, Mahira Sharma’s mother, Shehnaaz Gill’s father and Arti Singh’s brother Krushna entered the house and gave their valuable advice to the contestants along with spending quality time with their family member.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz will enter the house. Asim will be extremely happy to see his elder brother in the house. Umar will inform him about the crazy fan following that he has gained from the show which will leave Asim ecstatic as well as surprised. Umar will appreciate him for his game and will ask him to take Salman Khan’s feedback positively.

Umar will also thank Rashami Desai for supporting his brother while he will express that audience were very fond of Sidharth and Asim’s bond in the initial days.

Asim will be seen confirming to his brother whether Himanshi Khurana is engaged or not because Parag Tyagi (Shefali Jariwala’s husband) informed him that she is not engaged.

