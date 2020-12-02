Asim Riaz trends as he shares glimpse of his rap with international artist Bohemia

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has gained an immense fan following his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Recently, Asim shared a glimpse of his upcoming song with rapper and singer Bohemia, and since then, he has been trending on Twitter.

Fans are showering him with lots of love, Asim is really thankful for that.

Asim has set an example of someone who was unknown when he began his journey in Bigg Boss to becoming someone extremely famous with a crazy fan following.

