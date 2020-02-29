Asim Riaz's brother Umar has a message for Asim's fans; read to know

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

Recently, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz got into an argument with a Twitter user, @TheRealKhabri where he asked the user to stop behaving like a child by constantly asking for interviews. He also stated that Asim is really busy with events and practices and hasn't given interviews to anyone. India Forums got in touch with Umar and asked about the same. Umar assured all the Asim lovers by stating that he will soon be interacting with everyone. He said, “Asim is really busy right now with his music video and the practices along with that. He is also doing a music video with Neha Kakkar. But Asim will soon be interacting with everyone.”

On the work front, Asim is now gearing up for his upcoming projects one of which is a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez.

Credits: India Forums