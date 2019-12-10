News

Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Mocks Sidharth Shukla-Paras

10 Dec 2019 11:49 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful show and is trending now on social media, with hashtags such as #Asimwinninghearts #LoneWarriorAsim #Unstoppableasim, it's very evident that Bigg Boss 13 housemate Asim Riaz has become a household name for the viewers by now.

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz’s take on certain situations in the house and his strong stand for his brother who tries to slam Asim in every way.

He took on to his twitter account and tweeted “One guy who talks about girls figure and disrespects them and talks about people’s status and the other guy who knows nothing but violence put in a secret room together. All I can imagine is the vibe of the room!contd.

He also said that if there could be like Bigg Boss what will be the procedure to change the room these tweets were directly pointed to Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. While he clearly stated of Paras disrespecting the female housemates; Sidharth for being that housemate, who doesn’t understand anything but violence.

